UBS is reportedly heavily exposed to the bankruptcy of US automotive equipment manufacturer First Brands, according to information obtained by Bloomberg.



More than $500m is said to have been invested through various UBS funds, one of which is believed to be First Brands' main creditor. The bank may have to announce losses of between 10% and 20% on this fund, which is said to have several hundred million dollars in assets, according to the Inside Paradeplatz website, which cites the UBS Working Capital Finance Opportunistic Fund, based in Ireland and launched by the US subsidiary O'Connor, as the main vehicle concerned.



First Brands has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with liabilities of over $10bn.



The extent of off-balance-sheet financing remains unclear. The bankruptcy could cost major private credit funds billions, even though some had anticipated the collapse by taking short positions.