UBS maintains its Buy recommendation and price target of €95 ahead of the release of fourth-quarter 2025 results. The analyst believes that momentum is continuing.
UBS expects like-for-like growth of +4.3% in the fourth quarter (driven by SN) and an improvement in the Group's operating margin by +46 basis points in 2025.
According to the analyst, Danone should anticipate like-for-like growth of 3 to 5%, margin improvement, and EPS growth in 2026.
Danone has confirmed its 2025 targets, in line with its mid-term ambition, namely like-for-like sales growth between +3% and +5%, and current operating profit growth outpacing sales growth.
"In an environment that remains volatile and uncertain, we remain focused on executing the second chapter of our Renew Danone strategy to achieve our mid-term objectives," stated CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.
Danone is one the world leading food-processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- dairy products and plant products (49.2%; No. 1 worldwide): fresh fermented milk products, creams, products and drinks of plant origin (based in particular on soya, almond, hazelnut, rice, oats and coconut);
- specialized nutrition products (32.6%): baby foods (No. 1 worldwide; foods for infants and young children in addition to breastfeeding) and medical nutrition products (No. 2 in Europe; foods for people suffering from certain pathologies or people weakened by age);
- bottled water (18.2%; No. 2 worldwide): natural water, aromatized water or enriched in vitamins (brands Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, etc.).
At the end of 2024, the group had more than 180 production sites throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.4%), Europe (26.5%), North America (24%), China/Japan/Australia/New Zealand (13.5%), Latin America (11.1%) and other (16.5%).
