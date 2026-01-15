UBS Forecasts for Danone in the Fourth Quarter

UBS maintains its Buy recommendation and price target of €95 ahead of the release of fourth-quarter 2025 results. The analyst believes that momentum is continuing.



UBS expects like-for-like growth of +4.3% in the fourth quarter (driven by SN) and an improvement in the Group's operating margin by +46 basis points in 2025.



According to the analyst, Danone should anticipate like-for-like growth of 3 to 5%, margin improvement, and EPS growth in 2026.



Danone has confirmed its 2025 targets, in line with its mid-term ambition, namely like-for-like sales growth between +3% and +5%, and current operating profit growth outpacing sales growth.



"In an environment that remains volatile and uncertain, we remain focused on executing the second chapter of our Renew Danone strategy to achieve our mid-term objectives," stated CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.