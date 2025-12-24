UBS Holds Over 5% of Air France-KLM's Share Capital
Published on 12/24/2025 at 06:48 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
This crossing of the threshold results from an off-market acquisition of Air France-KLM shares.
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.31 EUR
|-0.22%
|-0.13%
|+39.22%
|06:48am
