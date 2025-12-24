The Swiss-based UBS Group announced that on December 17, 2025, it exceeded the 5% threshold in the share capital of Air France-KLM, both directly and indirectly through companies under its control. UBS now holds, directly and indirectly, 13,942,506 Air France-KLM shares, representing an equivalent number of voting rights, which accounts for 5.31% of the company's share capital and 3.77% of its voting rights.

This crossing of the threshold results from an off-market acquisition of Air France-KLM shares.