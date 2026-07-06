UBS in the green on BofA comments

UBS is up 0.5% to CHF 41.4 in Zurich, backed by favorable comments from Bank of America (BofA), which carries a 'buy' rating and targets CHF 50 on the stock, which is among its '25 stocks for 2026' and, in its view, a top pick in Europe.

With the Swiss financial group's results for the second quarter of 2026 due on July 29, the US bank expects them to highlight strong EPS momentum.



BofA adds that it expects share buybacks of $6bn this year, including $3bn expected alongside the release of second-quarter results, and 'anticipates a compromise in the Swiss Parliament in August'.



'UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, set to benefit from strong wealth creation and a rotation of liquidity in Asia', the US firm adds.