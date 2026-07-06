UBS in the green on BofA comments
UBS is up 0.5% to CHF 41.4 in Zurich, backed by favorable comments from Bank of America (BofA), which carries a 'buy' rating and targets CHF 50 on the stock, which is among its '25 stocks for 2026' and, in its view, a top pick in Europe.
Published on 07/06/2026 at 08:03 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
BofA adds that it expects share buybacks of $6bn this year, including $3bn expected alongside the release of second-quarter results, and 'anticipates a compromise in the Swiss Parliament in August'.
'UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, set to benefit from strong wealth creation and a rotation of liquidity in Asia', the US firm adds.