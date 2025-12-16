UBS is no longer recommending selling Legrand shares
Published on 12/16/2025 at 09:36 am EST
"We see a balanced risk/return ratio at this stage, with the fundamental appeal of the data center sector offsetting the risk associated with strong competition in the short term, hence our move to Neutral," the research firm explains.
Legrand has confirmed its target for 2025 of sales growth (organic and through acquisitions, excluding currency effects) of between +10% and +12%, and an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of 20.5% to 21% of sales.
At the current price, the stock has a 2025 P/E ratio of 26 times with a yield of nearly 2%.