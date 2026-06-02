Since the forced takeover of Credit Suisse, UBS has entered a new dimension. Now ranked third amongst European banks by market capitalization, its sheer scale is alarming regulators, who fear that a bank too large for the country has been created.

When Credit Suisse collapsed in March 2023, Switzerland orchestrated a swift rescue to avert a broader banking crisis. After several days of market panic, UBS was pushed into acquiring its historical rival with the backing of the Swiss authorities, FINMA, and the Swiss National Bank.

UBS acquired Credit Suisse for approximately CHF 3bn in shares, even though the bank had been valued at nearly CHF 8bn on the stock exchange just days earlier. Yet at the time, the deal was far from looking like an opportunity. UBS inherited a weakened institution riddled with a minefield of legal risks, complex assets and significant integration costs.

Three years later, UBS has absorbed its former rival under highly favorable conditions and strengthened its dominance in global wealth management. The group now manages nearly $7 trillion in assets, making it one of the largest wealth managers in the world.

A cash machine

The Global Wealth Management division has emerged as the group's true engine, accounting for almost half of its revenue. This business is less volatile than investment banking and, crucially, less capital-intensive. UBS benefits from an ultra-high-net-worth clientele, recurring income, and a global footprint that is difficult to replicate.

Q1 2026 further confirmed this impression. UBS posted solid results, driven by wealth management, Swiss banking and investment banking alike.

The integration of Credit Suisse is now entering its final phase, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Notably, the bank has migrated 1.2 million former Credit Suisse client accounts, decommissioned 76,000 servers, and closed 10 out of 16 data centers.

These synergies are beginning to filter through to its financial statements. Consensus now anticipates over CHF 10bn in net profit for 2027, compared to approximately CHF 6bn in 2025.

The market is therefore once again viewing UBS as a bank capable of redistributing its capital. Jefferies estimates that the group could distribute approximately $31bn between 2026 and 2028 - through dividends and share buybacks.

A giant too big to handle?

However, it is precisely this power that worries Switzerland. Following the acquisition, its weight in the Confederation's economy is colossal. Several regulators fear that in the event of a new crisis, the country would be unable to support such a massive group.

The debate focuses primarily on capital requirements. Swiss authorities want to tighten "too big to fail" rules and impose higher capital buffers on the group. According to AlphaValue, UBS could be required to accumulate between $20bn and $24bn in additional capital over the coming years under the Swiss Federal Council's proposals regarding the "Lex UBS".

The investment bank also remains a sensitive point. Although UBS has significantly scaled it back since the financial crisis, it continues to consume capital and introduce more volatility than wealth management activities. The group has committed to limiting this business to less than 25% of risk-weighted assets. This division cost the group nearly CHF 24bn between 2000 and 2020.

The standoff

At the last annual general meeting, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher adopted a very combative stance toward these requirements, describing them as a "serious threat" to the bank's competitiveness. He went as far as to hint at the implicit threat of relocating certain activities to more favorable regulatory jurisdictions.

Some brokers believe that UBS' management should "stop whining". In their view, the constraints will paradoxically bolster UBS' credit profile, making it the strongest bank in the world.

The reality of the figures works in favor of shareholders. The new regime is not expected to come into force before 2028 and could be phased in over six to eight years. The annual effort, around $2.7bn, is manageable given the expected profits.

Valuation remains reasonable

On the stock market, the share price has already rebounded strongly. At around CHF 37, UBS shares are up by more than 110% over 3 years.

Despite this rally, the valuation remains reasonable for a bank with such a profitability profile. The group is trading at approximately 14x expected 2026 earnings, and 11x for 2027.

Financial forecasts also show a favorable trajectory. Net income is expected to reach CHF 8.2bn in 2026, then CHF 10.2bn in 2027. ROE is also expected to improve, reaching around 11.8% in 2026 and 13.6% in 2027.

However, the market still hesitates between a global champion capable of sustainably generating capital and a bank that could remain under regulatory pressure.