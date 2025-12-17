UBS lowers its EPS forecast for Pernod Ricard

UBS believes that there is no sequential improvement in the United States and that China remains very weak. The analyst maintains his Neutral rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of €75.



"UBSe's organic revenue in the second quarter is down 5% compared to forecasts (-1.7%), with no sequential improvement in the United States and a still very weak situation in China," the research firm said.



UBS lowers its EPS forecast for fiscal year 2026-2027 by approximately 2%.

