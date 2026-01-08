UBS Lowers Its Rating on Saint-Gobain

UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Saint-Gobain shares to Sell (from Neutral) and revised its price target to €78 (down from €92). The analyst believes that strong headwinds are weighing on the company's results.



"There is a downside potential of up to 10% due to mounting challenges in the United States and a recovery in Europe that is proving too slow," UBS notes in its report.



It should be recalled that the group anticipates a gradual recovery on a country-by-country basis in Europe, sustained solid activity levels in Latin America, and continued moderate erosion of the new construction market in North America amid persistently high interest rates. Growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven mainly by India, Southeast Asia, and the integration of CSR in Australia.



Saint-Gobain is targeting an operating margin above 11.0% in 2025.