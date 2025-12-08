UBS lowers its recommendation on Sodexo shares

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/08/2025 at 04:41 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

UBS has downgraded its recommendation on the stock to Neutral (from Buy) and set its target price at €46.75 (from €66.75). The analyst believes that for the 2026 outlook, "low short-term visibility is hampering long-term opportunities."



"The long-term growth outlook remains intact, but given the uncertainty surrounding the extent of short-term margin declines and the lack of short-term catalysts, we are lowering our recommendation to Neutral," the research firm said.



The contract catering group has stated that it expects organic growth of between +1.5% and +2.5% for its 2025/2026 fiscal year, which began in September.



For this new fiscal year, the group also anticipates an operating margin slightly lower than that of fiscal year 2025.