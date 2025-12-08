UBS has downgraded its recommendation on the stock to Neutral (from Buy) and set its target price at €46.75 (from €66.75). The analyst believes that for the 2026 outlook, "low short-term visibility is hampering long-term opportunities."
"The long-term growth outlook remains intact, but given the uncertainty surrounding the extent of short-term margin declines and the lack of short-term catalysts, we are lowering our recommendation to Neutral," the research firm said.
The contract catering group has stated that it expects organic growth of between +1.5% and +2.5% for its 2025/2026 fiscal year, which began in September.
For this new fiscal year, the group also anticipates an operating margin slightly lower than that of fiscal year 2025.
Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. The group offers onsite services: meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc.
Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (47.4%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (24.3%), schools and universities (19.7%) and entertainment (9.6%; Sodexo Live!).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), North America (46.4%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa/Latin America (17.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.