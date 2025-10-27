While maintaining its "neutral" rating on Verallia shares, UBS has lowered its target price from €30 to €24.5, a target that now represents 7% upside potential for the stock, following the glass packaging manufacturer's quarterly update last week.



The broker points to Verallia's weak profitability in Q3 and a downward revision of its forecasts "due to a deterioration in volumes in August and September, as well as an improvement in profitability that did not materialize."