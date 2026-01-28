UBS reiterates its neutral rating on the stock and lowers its price target to €55 (down from €92). The analyst believes that investors should anticipate volatility in the stock.
"Our new UBS artificial intelligence model indicates that the risk/reward ratio for the price target is the highest in the business services sector," the research department notes.
"However, given the decline in absolute earnings, which is now our base-case scenario, we remain cautious," UBS adds in its report.
UBS Lowers Price Target for Teleperformance
