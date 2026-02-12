According to UBS, the revised estimates incorporate a reduction in expected deliveries for 2026 to 880 aircraft (down from 905 previously), due to a weak start to the year and ongoing supply chain pressures, particularly regarding GTF engines. As a result, the research firm has lowered its 2026 EBIT forecast by approximately 400 million euros, to 8 billion euros.
The note further states that price increases are expected to remain limited in the short term, with UBS anticipating hikes of 2.7% in 2026, 1.6% in 2027, and 1.2% in 2028. The impact of tighter supply is not expected to be reflected in the income statement until the 2030s for the A320neo family.
Finally, the broker explains that the lower price target mainly reflects a 3-5% reduction in its earnings-per-share estimates over the forecast period. Its valuation remains based half on a DCF model and half on a comparables approach.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
