UBS Lowers Price Target on Airbus but Maintains Buy Recommendation

The analyst maintains a "buy" rating on the European aircraft manufacturer while lowering the 12-month price target from 240 euros to 225 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/12/2026 at 05:23 am EST

According to UBS, the revised estimates incorporate a reduction in expected deliveries for 2026 to 880 aircraft (down from 905 previously), due to a weak start to the year and ongoing supply chain pressures, particularly regarding GTF engines. As a result, the research firm has lowered its 2026 EBIT forecast by approximately 400 million euros, to 8 billion euros.



The note further states that price increases are expected to remain limited in the short term, with UBS anticipating hikes of 2.7% in 2026, 1.6% in 2027, and 1.2% in 2028. The impact of tighter supply is not expected to be reflected in the income statement until the 2030s for the A320neo family.



Finally, the broker explains that the lower price target mainly reflects a 3-5% reduction in its earnings-per-share estimates over the forecast period. Its valuation remains based half on a DCF model and half on a comparables approach.