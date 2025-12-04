UBS has reiterated its Neutral rating on Pernod Ricard shares but has lowered its price target to EUR75 (down from EUR87).

"We are reducing our organic revenue forecasts for fiscal years 2026/2027 to reflect a prolonged slowdown; our earnings per share estimates for 2026/2027 are 5%/6% below consensus," UBS stated.

In the medium term (2026/27-2028/29), the group had anticipated an improvement in its organic revenue growth within an average range of +3% to +6%, as well as an increase in its organic operating margin.