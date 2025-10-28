While maintaining its 'neutral' recommendation on Dassault Systèmes shares, UBS has lowered its target price from €33 to €28.25, a new target that leaves 11% upside potential for the French enterprise software publisher's stock.
The low visibility on Medidata and its ongoing growth challenges weigh heavily, while the Industrial Software business is undergoing an unpredictable transition in its business model, the broker said after last week's quarterly results.
UBS lowers target price for Dassault Systèmes
Published on 10/28/2025 at 05:36 am EDT
