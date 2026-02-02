UBS Maintains Buy Rating on Airbus and Confirms Price Target

The analyst reiterates a "buy" recommendation on the European aircraft manufacturer, with an unchanged price target of 240 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/02/2026 at 05:23 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to UBS, a potential announcement of an A220-500 could rekindle investor interest in the stock, but the broker tempers expectations by noting that the A220 program is not yet profitable, production costs remain high, and the supply chain is considered structurally fragile.



The research firm highlights concerns regarding the engine, with Reuters mentioning the use of Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines, while "quality and design issues persist," which could require further explanations for investors and airlines.



The note nevertheless points out that demand for the A220 remains robust, with list prices for the A220-300 having risen by 14% since 2019, a pace close to that of the A320neo, suggesting genuine commercial interest despite execution challenges.