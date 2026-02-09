UBS reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Euronext, maintaining its price target at 165 euros—a level that implies an upside potential of around 41% for the pan-European stock exchange group.

"Euronext was caught up in the AI turmoil last week, but with no AI-related risk, and with rising equity volumes as well as an attractive valuation, it remains our number one pick among European exchanges," the broker states.