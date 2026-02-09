UBS reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Euronext, maintaining its price target at 165 euros—a level that implies an upside potential of around 41% for the pan-European stock exchange group.
"Euronext was caught up in the AI turmoil last week, but with no AI-related risk, and with rising equity volumes as well as an attractive valuation, it remains our number one pick among European exchanges," the broker states.
Euronext N.V. is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.
As of December 2024, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with around EUR 6 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.
