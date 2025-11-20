UBS Maintains Buy Rating on Soitec After H1 2026 Results

Jacques Meaudre Published on 11/20/2025 at 04:39 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



UBS maintains its buy recommendation on Soitec shares, with an unchanged price target of EUR80 following the release of the company's first-half 2026 results.



UBS highlights that first-half 2026 revenue exceeded forecasts by 1%, while EBITDA outperformed expectations by 34%. However, revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2025 came in 11% below projections.



"Second-quarter 2026 revenue beat forecasts by 1%, but declined by 36% year-on-year at constant exchange rates," the research firm notes.



Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 is expected to see a mid-to-high single-digit sequential organic increase compared to the second quarter of 2026.

