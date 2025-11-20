Published on 11/20/2025 at 11:19 am EST

UBS is maintaining its buy recommendation on Soitec shares, with an unchanged price target of EUR80, following the announcement of the company's first-half 2026 results.

The bank highlights that Soitec's revenue for the first half of 2026 exceeded forecasts by 1%, while EBITDA surpassed expectations by 34%. However, revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2025 came in 11% below estimates.

"Second-quarter 2026 revenue beat forecasts by 1%, but declined by 36% year-on-year at constant exchange rates," the analysis team notes.

At the current share price, Soitec trades at a 2025 P/E ratio of 68, with a dividend yield of 0%.