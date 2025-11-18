UBS has maintained its Neutral rating on L'Oréal and left its price target unchanged at EUR367.

"Recent data from China, the United States, and Europe suggest an encouraging start to the fourth quarter," UBS stated.

The analyst believes that figures could continue to improve if positive trends persist, but notes that expectations for 2026 are already high.

At its current price, the stock is trading at a 2025 P/E ratio of approximately 28 times, with a yield of 2%.