UBS No Longer Recommends Buying Ipsen, Citing Full Valuation

UBS announced on Thursday that it has downgraded its rating on Ipsen shares from "Buy" to "Neutral," lowering its price target from 150 to 125 euros. The bank cited concerns over the pharmaceutical group's intellectual property erosion as a key factor in its decision.

Published on 01/08/2026 at 08:25 am EST

According to the broker, Ipsen's current share price now accurately reflects the company's value, with limited upside potential given the looming period of slowed growth and a lack of late-stage new drugs that could take over from the company's existing products.



In a note, UBS recalled that its previous positive thesis had been based on the anticipated success of Iqirvo, Ipsen's treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, with the expectation that the company would outperform market forecasts. While the Iqirvo launch was indeed successful, UBS notes, this was not enough to offset more disappointing performances from other growth drivers.



Onivyde, Ipsen's treatment for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, is advancing more slowly than expected, the broker points out. In addition, UBS observes that Decapeptyl, the company's hormone therapy, continues to face pricing pressures.



Looking ahead, UBS highlights a structural risk: the expected loss of exclusivity for Cabometyx (neuroendocrine tumors) around 2029. This development is likely to lead to a decline in sales and potentially a decrease in the company's overall revenue, meaning Ipsen will probably need to rely more heavily on acquisitions to refresh its product portfolio.



In conclusion, the analyst believes Ipsen's shares offer fewer prospects than other biotech sector stocks, which benefit from a greater number of visible catalysts.