UBS confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Lufthansa shares, nudging up its target price for them from €9.25 to €9.5, saying that it remains above consensus with insignificant changes to forecasts after the German airline's quarterly results.
Lufthansa's Q3 results show improved cost control, increased bookings, and debt reduction. A solid balance sheet and valuation offer potential for shareholders, the broker said.
UBS nudges up TP for Lufthansa
Published on 11/03/2025 at 04:50 am EST
UBS confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Lufthansa shares, nudging up its target price for them from €9.25 to €9.5, saying that it remains above consensus with insignificant changes to forecasts after the German airline's quarterly results.