On Tuesday, UBS strongly criticized the Swiss government's proposals to impose higher capital requirements on the country's leading bank, arguing that these measures would weaken not only the institution, but also the national economy and the attractiveness of Switzerland as a financial center. In its official response to the public consultation, the bank described the measures as "extreme," "disproportionate," and "not in line with international standards."



If implemented, the new rules would require UBS to raise an additional $42bn in capital in connection with the acquisition of Credit Suisse ordered by the authorities in 2023. In particular, the government wants the bank to stop including certain assets such as software and deferred tax credits in its core capital.



UBS says it supports the objectives of strengthening the regulatory framework and preventing another crisis, but disputes the method chosen. According to the bank, the proposed adjustments do not take into account the real lessons learned from the Credit Suisse case and would undermine the group's competitiveness vis-à-vis its international competitors.



The Swiss government must now analyze the feedback from stakeholders (banks, professional associations, and political groups) before deciding how to proceed with its reform. The measures are part of a broader plan to reduce the systemic risks associated with UBS, which has become even more dominant since the takeover of its former rival.