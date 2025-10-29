UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, reported a net profit of $2.48bn for Q3 on Wednesday, up 74% y-o-y and well above market expectations.



However, the financial group specified that this result includes net releases of litigation provisions of $668m, mainly related to the settlement of disputes concerning Credit Suisse's RBMS and UBS' cross-border activities in France, items that had not been included in the consensus, which was simply $1.29bn.



Taxable income rose 47% to nearly $2.83bn, also exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.87bn.



"UBS delivered an excellent financial performance in the third quarter, supported by strong momentum in our core businesses and the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities," said CEO Sergio Ermotti.



In Q3, reported revenues reached $12.76bn, up 3%, thanks to strong client momentum in a market environment that was considered "favorable."



UBS reports that underlying revenues from its asset management business grew 11% y-o-y in Q3, thanks to an "exceptional" performance in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Revenues from its investment banking division rose 52% to $800m.



Underlying revenue from market activities amounted to $2.2bn, up 14% y-o-y, driven by strong performance in its "core" businesses, namely equities, currencies, and rates and bonds.



Thanks to the implementation of its cost reduction plan, the group also said it achieved additional savings of around $900m during the quarter.



Its cumulative cost reductions now total $10 billion, a target achieved one quarter ahead of schedule, representing 77% of the $13bn in gross cost reductions planned by the end of 2026.



In its press release, UBS argues that investors remain committed, but are increasingly seeking to hedge downside risks in the face of valuations that are considered high in most asset classes.



For the fourth quarter, the firm says it anticipates relative stability in net interest income expressed in US dollars, both in asset management and personal and corporate banking, while expressing confidence in its ability to achieve its financial targets for 2026, when the integration of Credit Suisse is expected to be completed.



Following these announcements, UBS shares rose 1.8% on Wednesday morning on the Zurich Stock Exchange, marking one of the strongest gains on the SMI index, bringing its gains since the beginning of the year to around 13.5%, compared with a 6.5% increase for the SMI.