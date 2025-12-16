UBS has raised its recommendation on the stock to Neutral (from Sell) and raised its target price to €130 (from €82).

"We see a balanced risk/return ratio at this stage, with the fundamental appeal of the data center sector offsetting the risk associated with strong competition in the short term; hence our move to Neutral," explains the research firm.

Legrand has confirmed its target for 2025 of sales growth (organic and through acquisitions, excluding currency effects) of between +10% and +12%, and an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of 20.5% to 21% of sales.