UBS raises its recommendation on Legrand
Published on 12/16/2025 at 04:47 am EST
"We see a balanced risk/return ratio at this stage, with the fundamental appeal of the data center sector offsetting the risk associated with strong competition in the short term; hence our move to Neutral," explains the research firm.
Legrand has confirmed its target for 2025 of sales growth (organic and through acquisitions, excluding currency effects) of between +10% and +12%, and an adjusted operating margin (after acquisitions) of 20.5% to 21% of sales.