While maintaining its 'neutral' recommendation on Mercedes-Benz Group shares, UBS has raised its target price for them from €56 to €61, a new target that offers 7% upside potential for the German carmaker's stock.
'Good cost execution makes margin expansion in 2026 more likely,' the broker said in its summary, adding that 'cash yields of around 10% add to a more constructive bias'.
UBS raises its target price for Mercedes-Benz
Published on 10/30/2025 at 06:29 am EDT
While maintaining its 'neutral' recommendation on Mercedes-Benz Group shares, UBS has raised its target price for them from €56 to €61, a new target that offers 7% upside potential for the German carmaker's stock.