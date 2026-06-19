UBS Raises Its Target Price on Air France-KLM

Since last Friday's announcement that Iran and the United States were nearing a memorandum of understanding, the airline's shares have jumped 14.99%. Today, the stock is taking a brief breather (-0.36%, at €12.54).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/19/2026 at 04:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The shares of the airline group, like other players in the sector, have benefited from the drop in crude oil prices since the announcements about a peace memorandum of understanding in the Middle East.



UBS analysts, who have a Neutral rating on Air France-KLM, used the move to raise their target price from €10 to €13.50. They expect "investor relief and upward pressure on the share price if a halt to hostilities is confirmed and commercial air corridors reopen".



In its base-case scenario, the Swiss bank decided to cut its oil price assumption to $79 a barrel from $114, which would lift earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 by 65% and 18%, respectively.



UBS cautions, however, that some forecasts could prove wrong and move the stock either higher or lower. That includes a resurgence of conflict in the Middle East, which would drive a significant increase in jet fuel prices. At the same time, unit-cost discipline excluding fuel, whether better or worse than expected, also bears watching. Finally, over the medium term, the company could move faster and more decisively than expected toward its margin target of about 8% or more by 2028. UBS is modeling about 6%, versus a consensus of 7% by 2028, which could generate earnings growth above expectations.