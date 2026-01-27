ID Logistics Group specializes in supplying logistics and transportation services. The group offers order preparation, storage, packaging, supply chain management, transportation, and shipment tracking services.
Net sales break down by market into retail (32%), e-commerce (25%), fast-moving consumer goods (22%), clothing, leather goods and accessories (8%), electronics and high-tech (6%), cosmetics (3%), industry (2%), and pharmaceuticals (2%).
At the end of 2024, ID Logistics Group had nearly 400 logistics sites with over 8 million m2 of warehouses worldwide.
Exports account for 73.5% of net sales.
