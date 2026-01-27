UBS Raises Price Target for ID Logistics

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/27/2026 at 04:41 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its price target to €510 (from €505) following the announcement of fourth-quarter 2025 revenue.



In its latest report, UBS highlights robust growth across all sectors.



The analyst notes strong results in the fourth quarter of 2025, with like-for-like growth of 14.7% and solid performance in every region.



According to UBS, the outlook remains positive thanks to the favorable momentum driving new project launches.



ID Logistics has stated it remains focused on improving productivity at newly opened sites and reaffirmed its intention to seize external growth opportunities as they arise.