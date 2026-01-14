UBS Raises Price Target on Alstom

UBS reiterates its Neutral rating on the stock but raises its price target to €24 (from €20) ahead of the publication of third-quarter results.



The analyst raises the price target due to the ongoing strong commercial momentum.



"Solid orders are expected in the next quarter, as well as an improvement in profitability and free cash flow," UBS notes.



"However, we maintain our neutral stance given the valuation and as we await announcements from the new CEO," the research office adds.