UBS Raises Price Target on Engie

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/08/2026 at 04:54 am EST

UBS reiterates its buy rating on Engie shares and raises its price target to €26 (up from €21).



UBS believes that Engie’s valuation remains attractive, supported by strong performance and the successful implementation of its strategy.



"According to our estimates, Engie offers a total shareholder return of 28% over the next three years, comparable to that of Iberdrola," the research desk notes.



Engie previously indicated that for 2025, its recurring net income group share should be at the upper end of the €4.4 to €5 billion range, and its EBIT excluding nuclear, in the upper half of the €8 to €9 billion range.