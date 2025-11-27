While maintaining its "buy" recommendation on LVMH, UBS has raised its price target from 680 to 725 euros. This new target suggests a potential upside of 17% for shares of the world's leading luxury goods group.

"After two challenging years, LVMH's internal measures should lead to a return to positive organic sales growth in its largest division, Fashion & Leather Goods, and thus a positive trend in earnings per share," the broker forecasts.