UBS Raises Price Target on Trigano

UBS reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Trigano, raising its price target from 190 to 195 euros—a new target that suggests a 14% upside potential for the French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and accessories.

Published on 01/07/2026

"Trigano's strong order book and momentum in motorhomes and caravans are supporting organic sales," notes the broker, following the group's business update for its first fiscal quarter.



Supporting its "buy" stance on Trigano, UBS also highlights the company's valuation, stating that the stock is trading at a discount of around 15% compared to its historical levels.