UBS reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Trigano, raising its price target from 190 to 195 euros—a new target that suggests a 14% upside potential for the French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and accessories.
Trigano specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- leisure vehicles (95.3%): motor-homes (83.6% of net sales; Europe's No. 1 automaker; 55,400 vehicles sold in 2023/24; Trigano, Challenger, Autostar, Arca, Chausson, Roller Team, Eura-Mobil, Karmann-Mobil brands, etc.), caravans (4.7%; 10,200 units; Sterckeman and Caravelair), mobile-homes (2.7%; 4,000 units; Résidences Trigano) and other (1.9%). The group also offers vehicle equipment (7.1%; refrigerators, kitchen appliances, screen porches, etc.; Camping-Profi, Euro Accessoires, Clairval, etc.) as well as leasing and financing services;
- leisure equipment (4.7%): primarily trailers (119,300 trailers sold in 2023/24; Erca, Sorel, Trelgo brands, etc.), garden equipment (swings, garden sheds, swimming pools; Abak, Amca, Yardmaster), and campsite equipment (tents, caravan awnings; Jamet, Plisson, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32%), Germany (22.8%), the United Kingdom (13.2%), Italy (6.5%), Spain (5%), Belgium (4.6%), Nordic countries (4.1%), the Netherlands (3.1%) and other (8.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.