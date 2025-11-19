UBS has reaffirmed its buy recommendation and price target of EUR18 for Crédit Agricole after the presentation of the bank's new medium-term ACT 2028 plan.

"Crédit Agricole is targeting a net income of EUR8.5 billion and a return on tangible equity (ROTE) above 14% by fiscal year 2028, compared to consensus estimates of EUR8.1 billion and 13.1%, in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, which is in line with expectations," UBS highlighted.

"Significant investment and restructuring plans are also in the pipeline," the bank added.

The group further projects average annual revenue growth of over 3.5% between 2024 and 2028. This growth, according to Crédit Agricole, is expected to come from all business divisions, in line with its development model based on a balanced and diversified business mix.