UBS maintains its buy recommendation and price target of 95 € ahead of Danone's Q4 2025 results release. The analyst notes that momentum remains strong.

UBS anticipates like-for-like growth of +4.3% in the fourth quarter (driven by SN) and expects an improvement in the Group's operating margin by +46 basis points in 2025.

According to the analyst, Danone should forecast like-for-like growth of 3 to 5%, margin improvement, and EPS growth in 2026.

At the current share price, the stock is trading at a 2025 P/E of 22x with a yield of 3%.