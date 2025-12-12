UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock and leaves its target price unchanged at €285. This target highlights the stock's upside potential of +22%.

"The new targets for 2026-2030 are based on EPS growth of over 11%, compared with a consensus of around 8%, with upside potential," UBS points out in its study.

The analyst believes that CMD's new 2025-2026-2030 targets, namely organic growth of 7-10% per year and cumulative margin growth of more than 250 basis points, combined with a €2.5-3.5 billion share buyback program, are an excellent surprise.