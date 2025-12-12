UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock and leaves its target price unchanged at €285. This target highlights the stock's upside potential of +22%.
"The new targets for 2026-2030 are based on EPS growth of over 11%, compared with a consensus of around 8%, with upside potential," UBS points out in its study.
The analyst believes that CMD's new 2025-2026-2030 targets, namely organic growth of 7-10% per year and cumulative margin growth of more than 250 basis points, combined with a €2.5-3.5 billion share buyback program, are an excellent surprise.
Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries.
With a presence in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric SE is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software.
The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (18%), the United States (21.7%), North America (14.6%), China (12.2%), Asia-Pacific (14.9%) and other (13%).
