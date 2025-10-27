UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Sanofi shares, with a target price maintained at €105, implying 21% upside potential for the stock, after the French healthcare giant published its quarterly results last Friday.
The solid Q3 results and management's clarification of the potential for margin growth in 2026 should support the stock, in our view. The visibility of the pipeline remains essential in the medium term, the broker said.
UBS remains bullish on Sanofi after quarterly results.
Published on 10/27/2025 at 06:11 am EDT
