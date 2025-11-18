Published on 11/18/2025 at 04:28 am EST

UBS has expressed optimism regarding the beginning of the fourth quarter for L'Oréal, maintaining its 'Neutral' rating and keeping its price target unchanged at EUR367.

"Recent data from China, the United States, and Europe indicate an encouraging start to the fourth quarter," UBS stated.

The analyst notes that figures could improve further if positive trends persist, though expectations for 2026 are already high.

It is worth recalling that the group reported revenues of EUR32.80 billion for the first nine months of the year, representing a published increase of +1.2%.

On a like-for-like basis, meaning at constant structure and exchange rates, revenue rose by +3.4%. Growth at constant exchange rates amounted to +4.0%.