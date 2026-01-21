UBS Revises Forecasts for Bic in the Fourth Quarter

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/21/2026 at 04:21 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

UBS maintains its Neutral rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of 53 € ahead of the fourth quarter results release. UBS believes that challenges persist.



UBS expects a 3.3% decline in gross margins in the fourth quarter (compared to -3.4% in previous forecasts), but according to the analyst, 2026 will likely be a transitional year in a challenging environment.



BIC has anticipated a contraction in its revenue ranging from -1% to -1.5% at constant exchange rates, versus the initially expected growth.



The adjusted operating margin is expected to be around 13.7%, and free cash flow is projected to reach approximately 210 million euros.