Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (37.2%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders; - design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.6%); - construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.4%); - building construction and renovation (15.8%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (68.4%), Germany (10.4%), Europe (19.3%) and other (1.9%).