UBS maintains its Neutral rating on the stock but significantly raises its price target to €35 (up from €26).

The analyst anticipates strong results for the fourth quarter/second half, confirming the resilience of margins.

"The outlook for 2026 suggests a gradual recovery, but the stock has risen by more than 20% over the past three months," the research desk highlights.

At the current price, the stock trades at a 2025 P/E of 16 times, with a yield close to 4%.