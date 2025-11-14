UBS Group has reported to the AMF that, as of November 7, it has crossed above the 5% thresholds for both capital and voting rights in Viridien, through the companies it controls. UBS now indirectly holds 5.03% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights in the geosciences group.

This crossing of thresholds follows an off-market acquisition of Viridien shares, as a result of which the trading exemption no longer applies to the declarant. On this occasion, UBS AG has also individually surpassed the same thresholds.