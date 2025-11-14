UBS Group has reported to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) that, as of November 7, it has crossed the 5% threshold in both share capital and voting rights of Viridien, through its controlled entities. The banking group now indirectly holds 5.03% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights in the geosciences company.

This crossing of thresholds follows an off-market acquisition of Viridien shares, as a result of which the trading exemption no longer applies to the declarant. On this occasion, UBS AG also individually surpassed the same thresholds.