UBS Targets 3.5% Sales Growth for Elis in 2026

Published on 01/30/2026

UBS reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock, maintaining its price target at €29.4 following the announcement of 2025 revenues. The analyst notes that the results are in line with expectations.



"Following sales that matched forecasts for fiscal year 2025 and confirmation of our targets for that period, we are keeping our overall estimates largely unchanged," UBS states.



"We continue to forecast sales growth of 3.5% for fiscal year 2026," the research firm adds.



The group has confirmed its 2025 financial targets. It aims for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT margins, as well as diluted current net earnings per share and free cash flow, to show slight improvement compared to 2024.