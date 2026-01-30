UBS reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock, maintaining its price target at €29.4 following the announcement of 2025 revenues. The analyst notes that the results are in line with expectations.
"Following sales that matched forecasts for fiscal year 2025 and confirmation of our targets for that period, we are keeping our overall estimates largely unchanged," UBS states.
"We continue to forecast sales growth of 3.5% for fiscal year 2026," the research firm adds.
The group has confirmed its 2025 financial targets. It aims for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT margins, as well as diluted current net earnings per share and free cash flow, to show slight improvement compared to 2024.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2024, the group had 466 production and distribution centers worldwide.
