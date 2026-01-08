UBS Upgrades BNP Paribas to "Buy"

UBS has raised its recommendation on BNP Paribas from "neutral" to "buy," with a target price increased from 77.4 to 103 euros (representing an upside potential of 26%), adding the banking group's stock to its portfolio of top picks.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 04:37 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"BNP is trading at a 32% discount compared to the sector, corresponding to a market capitalization gap of 43 billion euros (29 billion euros for Société Générale), which is too high for a banking restructuring towards a ROTE of 13% for the 2028 financial year," the broker notes.



UBS sees room for BNP Paribas to significantly outperform this valuation, given the projected gain of approximately 300 basis points in ROTE based on legal clarity and the launch of more substantial share buybacks.



"BNP Paribas has a proven ability to build large-scale businesses through sustained investment for market share gains and positive operational leverage," the broker adds, citing CIB and Arval as "clear examples."