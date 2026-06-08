Porsche AG is outperforming in Frankfurt, up 3% to about EUR48.3 euros, bolstered by a rating upgrade and a target price hike from UBS.

Analysts at the Swiss bank believe that while Porsche's return to its "historic level of strength" is a multi-year endeavor, the time has come to buy P911 shares as the building blocks of this turnaround become visible.



The product portfolio is better aligned, and past missteps: specifically an over-reliance on battery electric vehicles (BEVs), are being corrected. New high-end products equipped with internal combustion and hybrid powertrains are in the pipeline. Furthermore, execution appears to be improving, and the new management team is determined to "clean up" the business through non-core asset disposals and a more agile organizational structure. Finally, capacity adjustment remains a key factor. The organization is now sized for an annual volume of approximately 250,000 to 280,000 vehicles, compared to the 350,000 targeted at the time of the IPO. UBS expects restructuring measures to be announced alongside Q2 results.



Financially, the Swiss bank says that the return to a 13% operating margin by 2030 (up from 7% in 2026) will be driven by new products, an improved sales mix, cost savings and the phasing out of strategic realignment costs.



Focus on the second quarter and beyond



For the April-to-June period, UBS anticipates a solid release with an operating margin of around 7%, supported by a strong product mix prior to potential one-off charges, which are expected to remain well below €1bn.



Looking ahead, analysts forecast that operating profit will more than double by 2030, with the stock's P/E dropping from 25x in 2026 to 11x by 2030. Applying the average historical and current P/E of the last 24 months to 2030 estimates suggests a potential share price upside of approximately 25% to 45% by 2028.



The justification for this multiple lies in Porsche AG's ability to rebuild a resilient business with double-digit margins, underpinned by unrivaled brand equity, a streamlined organization, and limited downside risk in China.



The broker has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a 12-month target price raised 50% from €40 to €60.