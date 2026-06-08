UBS upgrades Rémy Cointreau to neutral, sees potential turnaround on the horizon
UBS announced on Monday that it has upgraded its rating on Rémy Cointreau shares from sell to neutral, raising its price target from 44 to 55 euros. The bank suggests that France's second-largest spirits group, trailing only Pernod Ricard, may be at the dawn of a recovery.
The Swiss bank described the group's recently unveiled transformation plan as 'bold'. The strategy aims to generate an additional 100 million euros in current operating profit (COP) over three years through new commercial initiatives and an intensified cost-saving program.
From the bank's perspective, the most critical element is the cognac producer's intent to reduce its exposure to the currently volatile U.S. and Chinese markets. These regions represent 35% and 32% of revenue, respectively, and have heavily weighed on performance in recent years.
While the Swiss firm noted it is not yet fully factoring in the total impact of this new strategy pending further evidence, it believes the momentum initiated by the company justifies an upgrade to neutral.
For the current 2026/2027 fiscal year, UBS projects organic revenue growth of 3.7%, accompanied by a 4.5% increase in operating profit and a 15-basis-point improvement in operating margin.
Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cognac (62.1%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands;
- liqueurs and spirits (35.8%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces).
The remaining net sales (2.1%) concern the distribution of third-party products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21%), Asia/Pacific (40.1%) and Americas (36.9%).
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