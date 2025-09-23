On Tuesday, UBS announced that it would ultimately pay €835m to settle the aggravated tax fraud and money laundering case that had been pursuing the Swiss financial institution in France for several years.



In a brief statement, UBS said it would have to pay a fine of €730m, plus €105m in civil penalties to the French state.



This final decision, which follows the Court of Cassation's decision to refer the case to the Court of Appeal in 2023, will allow UBS to significantly reduce its penalties, as the bank was initially ordered to pay €4.5bn in 2019, before the bill was reduced to €1.8bn on appeal two years later.



In 2023, the Court of Cassation definitively upheld the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal, which had found UBS guilty of illegal solicitation of clients and aggravated money laundering, but had referred the matter of the amount of the fine and damages to the Court of Appeal for reassessment.



The charges against UBS related to its cross-border commercial activities in France between 2004 and 2012.