ING maintains its 'buy' recommendation on UCB shares, raising its target price for them from €220 to €238, after the Belgian laboratory significant exceeded expectations in H1, notably thanks to a solid performance by Bimzelx.



We continue to view this drug as a game changer for the company, as we now model a risk-adjusted peak sales of €7.8bn by 2033, the broker says.



According to ING, Bimzelx, alongside Evenity's growing contribution to profits, is expected to generate a core EPS CAGR of around +40/27% over the periods 2024-27/30, well above that of its peers (+5.5% over 2024-27).



In addition, it expects "key catalysts to materialize in the short term with the phase 3 results of competitor Moonlake in hidradenitis suppurativa and UCB's phase 2 results in atopic dermatitis, both expected in September."