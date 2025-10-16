UCB demonstrated robust growth momentum in H1 25, driven by strong performance across key product launches and strategic advancements in dermatology and immunology. The company's impressive revenue and net income growth, coupled with enhanced margins and strong clinical results, underscore its solid operational resilience and potential for sustained market expansion and financial success. UCB's promising outlook, bolstered by ongoing clinical trials, further reinforces its position as a compelling investment opportunity.

Published on 10/16/2025 at 06:35 am EDT - Modified on 10/16/2025 at 08:21 am EDT

UCB, founded in 1928 and headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for severe diseases of the immune and central nervous systems. Operating in nearly 40 countries and employing around 9,000 people, UCB focuses on drug discovery, research and development, and global commercialization, with major areas in neurology and immunology. Its portfolio includes breakthrough products for epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and autoimmune conditions. UCB prioritizes close collaboration with stakeholders to deliver impactful and sustainable health solutions worldwide.

H1 25 growth momentum

UCB released its H1 25 results on July 31, 2025, posting a 24.9% y/y increase in revenue to €3.5bn, driven by strong growth from the continued launches of the five growth drivers: BIMZELX®, RYSTIGGO® and ZILBRYSQ®, EVENITY® and FINTEPLA®. Operating income jumped 107.7% y/y, reaching €671m, with margins expanding from 11.6% to 19.2%, thanks to decent revenue growth, enhanced product mix and cost discipline.

Net income rose by 128.4% y/y to €475m, primarily facilitated by a combination of strong topline growth, a higher gross margin and increased other operating income from strategic collaborations. In particular, the company surpassed analysts’ estimates for revenue by 8.9% in H1 25. For FY 25, the company anticipates at least 12.9% y/y growth in revenue, reaching €7bn, along with EPS growing to at least €7.3.

Significant market expansion with strong clinical results





UCB’s BIMZELX® (bimekizumab) demonstrated sustained efficacy in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, with nearly 49% of Week 16 PASI 0 responders maintaining complete skin clearance over four years. The therapy also improved nail psoriasis and showed a low occurrence of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) symptoms, indicating it may help prevent PsA progression. BIMZELX uniquely inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F, supporting long-term inflammation control.

These robust durability results strengthen UCB’s position in dermatology and immunology, reinforcing BIMZELX as a core driver of future growth. Strong, long-term clinical data underpin market expansion, reimbursement, and differentiation, helping UCB capture greater market share and supporting guidance for over €1.3bn in peak sales.





Strong FCF growth





UCB posted a modest revenue CAGR of 2.1% over FY 21-24, reaching €6.2bn, mainly propelled by strong sales growth from newly launched products such as BIMZELX, EVENITY, FINTEPLA, and double-digit increases in brands like BRIVIACT, as well as continued contributions from established treatments. However, operating income declined at a CAGR of minus 13.6% to €848m, with margin contracting from 22.8% to 13.8%, primarily due to substantial increases in operating expenses, especially higher spending behind global product launches and expanded marketing. Net income increased slightly at a CAGR of 0.2% to €1.1bn.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching €1.3bn from €962m, supported by rise cash inflow from operations, increasing from €1.6bn to €1.2bn. This led to a rise in cash and cash equivalents, growing from €1.3bn to €1.6bn.

In comparison, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, a regional peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 18.8%, reaching €2.3bn over FY 21-24. EBIT increased at a CAGR of 15.4% to €508.2m, however its margin dropped from 24.4% to 22.4%. Net income rose at 13.2% CAGR, reaching €339.1m.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue a CAGR of 15.3% over FY 24-27, reaching €9.4bn in FY 28. Moreover, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 51.7% to €2.9bn, with margins expanding impressively from 13.6% to 30.9%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 24.0% to €2bn, with EPS expected to rise to €10.9 in FY 27 from €5.6 in FY 24. Analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 20.0% and a net profit CAGR of 25.2% for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Robust stock returns





Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 49.7%. In comparison, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s stock delivered lower returns of 2.7% over the same period.

UCB is currently trading at a P/E of 45.0x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of €5.7, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 37.5x and that of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s P/E of 23.0x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 31.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of €1.5bn, which is slightly higher than its 3-year historical average of 31.7x and that of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (17.0x).

UCB is monitored and almost universally liked by 17 analysts, with 16 having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of €244.4. However, as the stock has already reached its target price, any near-term correction in the share price could create a buy opportunity for investors.

Overall, UCB's impressive growth momentum, driven by strong product launches and robust clinical results, positions it as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's strategic focus on innovation and collaboration, coupled with consistent financial performance, underscores its potential for sustained success. Despite high valuations, UCB's promising outlook and analyst confidence suggest it remains a compelling investment opportunity, particularly if market corrections offer favorable entry points.

However, the company faces different risks that are typical for a global biopharmaceutical company, including uncertain R&D outcomes, regulatory delays, product safety issues, intense competition, pricing pressures, partnership dependencies, M&A integration challenges, patent disputes, supply chain disruptions, cyberattacks, product liability, and talent management challenges, all impacting its operational and financial stability.