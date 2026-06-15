UCB Slumps Following Analyst Downgrade
UCB is recording by far the sharpest decline on the Brussels Stock Exchange's BEL 20 index, falling 5.31% to €260. The biopharmaceutical company's shares are under pressure following a downgrade from Barclays, which lowered its rating from Overweight to Equal Weight and reduced its price target from €310 to €300.
Published on 06/15/2026 at 09:05 am EDT
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Analysts believe that upside potential appears capped at current levels given the risks associated with early-stage M&A, limited catalysts between now and 2028, and increasing risks related to competitors' clinical results in hidradenitis suppurativa.
Barclays anticipates, however, that when UCB releases its half-year results scheduled for July 30, the company should tighten its annual guidance toward the upper end of its range: though this would merely align the company with Bloomberg consensus. According to the British bank's forecasts, revenue and adjusted Ebitda should be 2.2% and 4.1% above Bloomberg consensus, respectively. These figures are expected to reach €4.141bn and €1.417bn.