UCB Slumps Following Analyst Downgrade

UCB is recording by far the sharpest decline on the Brussels Stock Exchange's BEL 20 index, falling 5.31% to €260. The biopharmaceutical company's shares are under pressure following a downgrade from Barclays, which lowered its rating from Overweight to Equal Weight and reduced its price target from €310 to €300.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/15/2026 at 09:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In justifying the move, the British investment bank explained that despite robust growth in total prescriptions for Bimzelx, which accounted for 30.14% of the group's total net sales last year, rising R&D and commercial development expenses are weighing on short-term Ebitda and the compound annual growth rate of earnings per share.



Analysts believe that upside potential appears capped at current levels given the risks associated with early-stage M&A, limited catalysts between now and 2028, and increasing risks related to competitors' clinical results in hidradenitis suppurativa.



Barclays anticipates, however, that when UCB releases its half-year results scheduled for July 30, the company should tighten its annual guidance toward the upper end of its range: though this would merely align the company with Bloomberg consensus. According to the British bank's forecasts, revenue and adjusted Ebitda should be 2.2% and 4.1% above Bloomberg consensus, respectively. These figures are expected to reach €4.141bn and €1.417bn.