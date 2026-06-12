UCB: The Transformation is Complete, Now for the Right Price Just three years ago, UCB looked like a textbook case of the pharmaceutical curse: a legacy portfolio eroded by generics, margins under pressure, and return on equity that had slipped below 4%. By 2026, the picture has completely changed. Adjusted EPS has more than doubled in a year, operating cash flow has nearly doubled too, and the Belgian group now possesses an asset - Bimzelx - which is capable of beating one of AbbVie's most formidable blockbusters in head-to-head trials. For investors, the question is now no longer whether UCB has successfully navigated its transition, but rather whether the market has already fully priced it in. Tommy Douziech Published on 06/12/2026 at 06:16 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

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Surperformance is Buy on UCB since 2026-06-04 .