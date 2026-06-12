UCB: The Transformation is Complete, Now for the Right Price
Just three years ago, UCB looked like a textbook case of the pharmaceutical curse: a legacy portfolio eroded by generics, margins under pressure, and return on equity that had slipped below 4%. By 2026, the picture has completely changed. Adjusted EPS has more than doubled in a year, operating cash flow has nearly doubled too, and the Belgian group now possesses an asset - Bimzelx - which is capable of beating one of AbbVie's most formidable blockbusters in head-to-head trials. For investors, the question is now no longer whether UCB has successfully navigated its transition, but rather whether the market has already fully priced it in.
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Surperformance is Buy on UCB since 2026-06-04
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UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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